Polish Land Forces Soldiers walk across a pasture during a wet gap crossing rehearsal for Bull Run 12 in Jaglowo, Poland, June 19, 2020. The Bull Run 12 exercise tested the readiness and interoperability of enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland and the Polish 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2020 06:41
|Photo ID:
|6247237
|VIRIN:
|200619-A-JM925-0272
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, eFP Battle Group Poland conducts Bull Run 12 bridging operation rehearsal [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
