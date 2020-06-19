eFP Battle Group Poland conducts Bull Run 12 bridging operation rehearsal

A Polish Land Forces Soldier walks across a bridge during a wet gap crossing rehearsal for Bull Run 12 in Jaglowo, Poland, June 19, 2020. The Bull Run 12 exercise tested the readiness and interoperability of enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland and the Polish 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

