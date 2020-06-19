Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    eFP Battle Group Poland conducts Bull Run 12 bridging operation rehearsal [Image 19 of 24]

    eFP Battle Group Poland conducts Bull Run 12 bridging operation rehearsal

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    06.19.2020

    Photo by Spc. Justin Stafford 

    Battle Group Poland

    A Polish Land Forces Soldier walks over a bridge during a wet gap crossing rehearsal for Bull Run 12 in Jaglowo, Poland, June 19, 2020. The Bull Run 12 exercise tested the readiness and interoperability of enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Poland and the Polish 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Justin W. Stafford)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 06:41
    Photo ID: 6247239
    VIRIN: 200619-A-JM925-0275
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, eFP Battle Group Poland conducts Bull Run 12 bridging operation rehearsal [Image 24 of 24], by SPC Justin Stafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    NATO
    romania
    united kingdom
    united states
    eFP
    croatia
    Poland
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    2CR
    COMMEX
    Always Ready
    2d Cavalry Regiment
    BG
    StrongEurope
    Army Ready
    AlwaysReady
    enhanced Forward Presence
    Battle Group Poland
    WeAreNato
    Bullrun12
    15th MIB

