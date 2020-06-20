Oak Hill Deployment

2000620-N-VP266-1012 BLACK SEA (June 20, 2020) Lt. Joseph Gilliam, a chaplain assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), announces information to the ship’s crew over the 1MC, June 20, 2020. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

