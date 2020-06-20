Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oak Hill Deployment [Image 5 of 8]

    Oak Hill Deployment

    BLACK SEA

    06.20.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Griffin Kersting 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Active)

    2000620-N-VP266-1006 BLACK SEA (June 20, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) conduct a fresh water washdown of outside areas of the ship to maintain preservation standards, June 20, 2020. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.21.2020 04:20
    Photo ID: 6247194
    VIRIN: 200620-N-VP266-1006
    Resolution: 4943x3531
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: BLACK SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oak Hill Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hill
    Oak
    Deployment
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT