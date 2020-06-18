Oak Hill Deployment

2000618-N-VP266-1047 SEA OF MARMARA (June 18, 2020) The Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) transits en route to the Black Sea, June 18, 2020. Oak Hill is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

