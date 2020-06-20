Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Kansas City Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Kansas City Commissioning Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2020) – Cmdr. William Dvorak, the executive officer of the Navy's newest littoral combat ship, USS Kansas City (LCS 22), salutes Cmdr. R.J. Zamberlan, the ship’s commanding officer, during a reading of his orders during the ship’s commissioning ceremony. The Navy commissioned LCS 22, the second ship in naval history to be named Kansas City, via naval message due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Kansas City is homeported at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2020
    Date Posted: 06.20.2020 17:43
    Photo ID: 6247124
    VIRIN: 200620-N-VN584-1008
    Resolution: 5078x3385
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Kansas City Commissioning Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Kansas City Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Kansas City Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Kansas City Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Kansas City Commissioning Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Littoral Combat Ship USS Kansas City Joins the Fleet

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Kansas City
    Corona
    Alex
    VN584
    LCS 22
    Independence-class Littoral combat ship
    comissioning ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT