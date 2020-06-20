USS Kansas City Commissioning Ceremony

SAN DIEGO (June 20, 2020) – Cmdr. R.J. Zamberlan, the commanding officer of the Navy's newest littoral combat ship, USS Kansas City (LCS 22), reads his orders during the ship’s commissioning ceremony. The Navy commissioned LCS 22, the second ship in naval history to be named Kansas City, via naval message due to public health safety and restrictions of large public events related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Kansas City is homeported at Naval Base San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alex Corona)

