    Col. Halsey Burks fini flight [Image 4 of 5]

    Col. Halsey Burks fini flight

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 15th Wing spray U.S. Air Force Col. W. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander, with water to celebrate his fini flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2020. The fini flight is a tradition among pilots which celebrates their final flight as a member of the unit. Tail number 5148 is the same aircraft Burks flew from the Boeing factory to Hickam Field in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Halsey Burks fini flight [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

