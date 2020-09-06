Col. Halsey Burks fini flight

U.S. Air Force Col. W. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander, prepares for takeoff before his fini flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2020. Burks, who served as the wing commander since June 2018, will retire later this year. Tail number 5148 is the same aircraft Burks flew from the Boeing factory to Hickam Field in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

