Col. Halsey Burks fini flight

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 15th Wing spray U.S. Air Force Col. W. Halsey Burks, 15th Wing commander, with water to celebrate his fini flight at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2020. The fini flight is a tradition among pilots which celebrates their final flight as a member of the unit. Tail number 5148 is the same aircraft Burks flew from the Boeing factory to Hickam Field in 2006. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

