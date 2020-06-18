17th TRG welcomes new Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, speaks during the 17th TRG Change of Command ceremony on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Coakley relinquished command to Col. Angelina Maguinness, incoming commander, in the time-honored tradition which is meant to introduce a new leader to the troops under their charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)
