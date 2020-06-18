Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th TRG welcomes new Commander

    17th TRG welcomes new Commander

    UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, speaks during the 17th TRG Change of Command ceremony on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Coakley relinquished command to Col. Angelina Maguinness, incoming commander, in the time-honored tradition which is meant to introduce a new leader to the troops under their charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 22:12
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th TRG welcomes new Commander [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Chad Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th TRG welcomes new Commander
    17th TRG welcomes new Commander

    17th TRG welcomes new Commander

    17th Training Group

