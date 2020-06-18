17th TRG welcomes new Commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguiness, 17th Training Group commander, assumes command from presiding official Col. Andres Nazario, 17th Training Wing commander, during the 17th TRG Change of Command ceremony on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Maguinness took over the group from Col. Thomas Coakley, former 17th TRG commander, who led the unit for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

