GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
The 17th Training Group hosted their change of command ceremony at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 18.
With COVID-19 precautions in place, the 17th TRG welcomed their incoming commander, Col. Angelina Maguinness, and thanked the 17th TRG outgoing commander, Col. Thomas Coakley, for his hard work and dedication.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 22:12
|Story ID:
|372528
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 17th TRG welcomes new Commander, by A1C Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS
