    17th TRG welcomes new Commander

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Chad Warren | U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Coakley, 17th Training Group commander, speaks during the

    UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Training Group hosted their change of command ceremony at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 18.

    With COVID-19 precautions in place, the 17th TRG welcomed their incoming commander, Col. Angelina Maguinness, and thanked the 17th TRG outgoing commander, Col. Thomas Coakley, for his hard work and dedication.

