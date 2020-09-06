U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Edwards, the 173rd Fighter Wing commander, tries his hand at quelling an aircraft fire during training coordinated by the Kingsley Field Fire Department, June 9, 2020 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. The training is part of a recurring requirement for base firefighters who may face an aircraft fire and the opportunity for some first-hand experience was extended to the commander and vice commander and several others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 18:43
|Photo ID:
|6246721
|VIRIN:
|200609-Z-NJ935-0095
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.54 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200609-Z-NJ935-0095 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
