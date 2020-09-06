200609-Z-NJ935-0095

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Edwards, the 173rd Fighter Wing commander, tries his hand at quelling an aircraft fire during training coordinated by the Kingsley Field Fire Department, June 9, 2020 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. The training is part of a recurring requirement for base firefighters who may face an aircraft fire and the opportunity for some first-hand experience was extended to the commander and vice commander and several others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2020
    Kingsley Firefighters practice skills they hope they never need

    Ore.
    Kingsley Field
    Oregon Air National Guard
    173rd Fighter Wing
    Train like you Fight
    Firefighter Live Fire Training

