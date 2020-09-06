U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Edwards, the 173rd Fighter Wing commander, tries his hand at quelling an aircraft fire during training coordinated by the Kingsley Field Fire Department, June 9, 2020 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. The training is part of a recurring requirement for base firefighters who may face an aircraft fire and the opportunity for some first-hand experience was extended to the commander and vice commander and several others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:43 Photo ID: 6246721 VIRIN: 200609-Z-NJ935-0095 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 9.54 MB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200609-Z-NJ935-0095 [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.