Kignsley Fire Department trains with real fire

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joe Young, a 173rd Fighter Wing civil engineer, sprays the gas-fueled fire of a training trailer set up to mimic an aircraft fire, June 9, 2020 at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. The training is part of a recurring requirement for base firefighters who may face an aircraft fire and the opportunity for some first-hand experience was extended to the commander and vice commander and several others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)

