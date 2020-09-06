U.S. Air Force Col. Jeff Edwards, the 173rd Fighter Wing commander, talks with firefighters prior to donning self-contained breathing apparatus and putting out real flames during a fire training exercise at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore., June 9, 2020. The training is part of a recurring requirement for base firefighters who may face an aircraft fire and the opportunity for some first-hand experience was extended to the commander, vice commander, and several others. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jefferson Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 18:43
|Photo ID:
|6246725
|VIRIN:
|200609-Z-NJ935-0391
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Kignsley Fire Department trains with real fire [Image 5 of 5], by MSgt Jefferson Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
