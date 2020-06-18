U.S. Air Force Maj. William Bennett, 17th Communications Squadron commander, right, assumes command from presiding official Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, during the 17th CS Change of Command ceremony on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Bennett took over the squadron from Maj. David Cote, former 17th CS commander, who led the unit for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:24 Photo ID: 6246711 VIRIN: 200618-F-NJ596-0030 Resolution: 6024x4304 Size: 2.06 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command at 17th CS [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Chad Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.