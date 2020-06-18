U.S. Air Force Maj. William Bennett, 17th Communications Squadron commander, right, assumes command from presiding official Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, during the 17th CS Change of Command ceremony on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Bennett took over the squadron from Maj. David Cote, former 17th CS commander, who led the unit for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 18:24
|Photo ID:
|6246711
|VIRIN:
|200618-F-NJ596-0030
|Resolution:
|6024x4304
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Change of Command at 17th CS [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Chad Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
