Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Change of Command at 17th CS [Image 2 of 2]

    Change of Command at 17th CS

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. William Bennett, 17th Communications Squadron commander, right, assumes command from presiding official Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, during the 17th CS Change of Command ceremony on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Bennett took over the squadron from Maj. David Cote, former 17th CS commander, who led the unit for the past two years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:24
    Photo ID: 6246711
    VIRIN: 200618-F-NJ596-0030
    Resolution: 6024x4304
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Change of Command at 17th CS [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Chad Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Change of Command at 17th CS
    Change of Command at 17th CS

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    San Angelo
    GAFB
    Texas
    change of command
    Goodfellow Air Force Base
    COVID-19
    NCFHP2020
    Maj. William Bennett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT