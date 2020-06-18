Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command at 17th CS [Image 1 of 2]

    Change of Command at 17th CS

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, and Maj. David Coté, 17th Communications Squadron outgoing commander, stand at attention during the presentation of the Meritorious Service Medal to Coté during the 17th CS Change of Command ceremony on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Coté relinquished command to Maj. William Bennett in the time-honored tradition which is meant to introduce a new leader to the troops under their charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

