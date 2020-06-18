U.S. Air Force Col. Tony England, 17th Mission Support Group commander, and Maj. David Coté, 17th Communications Squadron outgoing commander, stand at attention during the presentation of the Meritorious Service Medal to Coté during the 17th CS Change of Command ceremony on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Coté relinquished command to Maj. William Bennett in the time-honored tradition which is meant to introduce a new leader to the troops under their charge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chad Warren)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 18:24 Photo ID: 6246709 VIRIN: 200618-F-NJ596-0028 Resolution: 5493x3924 Size: 1.78 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of Command at 17th CS [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Chad Warren, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.