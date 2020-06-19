Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Change of Command at 17th CS

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2020

    Story by Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
    The 17th Communications Squadron live streamed their change of command ceremony at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 18.

    Keeping the ceremony’s physical attendees at less than 10 people, the 17th CS welcomed their incoming commander, Maj. William Bennett, and thanked 17th CS outgoing commander, Maj. David Coté, for his hard work and dedication.

