Change of Command at 17th CS

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --
The 17th Communications Squadron live streamed their change of command ceremony at the event center here, despite COVID-19, June 18.
Keeping the ceremony’s physical attendees at less than 10 people, the 17th CS welcomed their incoming commander, Maj. William Bennett, and thanked 17th CS outgoing commander, Maj. David Coté, for his hard work and dedication.
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 13:29
|Story ID:
|372482
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
