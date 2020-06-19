Change of Command at 17th CS

Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | The 17th Communications Squadron Change of Command presides via live stream on...... read more read more

Photo By Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves | The 17th Communications Squadron Change of Command presides via live stream on Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, June 18, 2020. Keeping the ceremony's physical attendees at less than 10 people, the 17th CS welcomed their incoming commander, U.S. Air Force Maj. William Bennett, and thanked 17th CS outgoing commander, Maj. David Coté, for his hard work and dedication. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration Airman 1st Class Abbey Rieves)