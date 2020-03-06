Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission [Image 6 of 6]

    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jered Beaird, 43rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Detachment 1 flight nurse, debriefs his crew after a routine training mission June 3, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Beaird was in charge of the training mission that enabled the unit’s members to practice patient care on medical dummies while aboard a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 17:15
    Photo ID: 6246602
    VIRIN: 200603-F-NP696-1191
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis’ AES perform routine training mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission
    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission
    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission
    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission
    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission
    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    AMC
    readiness
    AE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT