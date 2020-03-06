U.S. Air Force Maj. Jered Beaird, 43rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Detachment 1 flight nurse, debriefs his crew after a routine training mission June 3, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Beaird was in charge of the training mission that enabled the unit’s members to practice patient care on medical dummies while aboard a C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 17:15 Photo ID: 6246602 VIRIN: 200603-F-NP696-1191 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 2.67 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Travis’ AES perform routine training mission [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jonathon Carnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.