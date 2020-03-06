Travis’ AES perform routine training mission

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tristen Meadors, 43rd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron Detachment 1 medical technician, asks a question to Capt. Christine Aye, 349th AES flight nurse, during a training mission June 3, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Flight nurses are responsible for administering medical care to a patient and medical technicians assist the flight nurse. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
