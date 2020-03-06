Travis’ AES perform routine training mission

U.S. Air Force Capt. Christine Aye, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, secures aeromedical evacuation equipment in a C-17 Globemaster III June 3, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Aeromedical evacuation squadrons can use the C-130 Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker to transport patients to medical facilities for treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)
