    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission [Image 4 of 6]

    Travis’ AES perform routine training mission

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Christine Aye, 349th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, secures aeromedical evacuation equipment in a C-17 Globemaster III June 3, 2020, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Aeromedical evacuation squadrons can use the C-130 Hercules, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-135 Stratotanker to transport patients to medical facilities for treatment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonathon Carnell)

