North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers ride in a 449th Theater Aviation Brigade Black Hawk helicopter at the Stanley County Regional Airport, New London, North Carolina on June 18, 2020. Soldiers with the 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team and B Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, were supported by a Black Hawk helicopter team from the 449th Theater Aviation Brigade to help the units perform static-line, airborne operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 14:31
|Photo ID:
|6246378
|VIRIN:
|200618-Z-GT365-0215
|Resolution:
|1920x1280
|Size:
|931.5 KB
|Location:
|NEW LONDON, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NC Guard Unit Conducts Airborne Operations [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NC Guard Unit Conducts Airborne Operations
