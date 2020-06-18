A Soldier with the North Carolina Army National Guard drifts towards a field at the Stanley County Regional Airport, New London, North Carolina on June 18, 2020. Soldiers with the 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team and B Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, were supported by a Black Hawk helicopter team from the 449th Theater Aviation Brigade to help the units perform static-line, airborne operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 14:31 Photo ID: 6246375 VIRIN: 200618-Z-GT365-0194 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 490.41 KB Location: NEW LONDON, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NC Guard Unit Conducts Airborne Operations [Image 22 of 22], by SSG Mary Junell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.