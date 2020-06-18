Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NC Guard Unit Conducts Airborne Operations [Image 18 of 22]

    NC Guard Unit Conducts Airborne Operations

    NEW LONDON, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell 

    North Carolina National Guard

    North Carolina Army National Guard Soldiers ride in a 449th Theater Aviation Brigade Black Hawk helicopter at the Stanley County Regional Airport, New London, North Carolina on June 18, 2020. Soldiers with the 403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team and B Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, were supported by a Black Hawk helicopter team from the 449th Theater Aviation Brigade to help the units perform static-line, airborne operations. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Junell)

    TAGS

    parachute
    Soldier
    Black hawk
    Army aviators
    North Carolina National Guard
    Helicopter
    Airborne
    National Guard
    20th Special Forces Group
    449th Theater Aviation Brigade
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    60th Troop Command
    403rd Quartermaster Rigger Support Team

