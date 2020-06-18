Drill Instructor School Class 3-20 Graduation

Graduates from Drill Instructor class 3-20 pause for a moment of prayer before their graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 18, 2020. The mission of Drill Instructor School is to further develop the leadership, command presence, instructional ability, knowledge, and physical condition of the selected noncommissioned officers, staff noncommissioned officers to successfully perform the duties of a drill instructor.



(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

