Sgt. Maj. Joseph Adcox, Support Battalion Sergeant Major, speaks at the Drill Instructor School Class 3-20 graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 18, 2020. The mission of Drill Instructor School is to further develop the leadership, command presence, instructional ability, knowledge, and physical condition of the selected noncommissioned officers, staff noncommissioned officers to successfully perform the duties of a drill instructor.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 10:46
|Photo ID:
|6246067
|VIRIN:
|200618-M-XU431-0004
|Resolution:
|5853x4069
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Drill Instructor School Class 3-20 Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT