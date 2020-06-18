Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drill Instructor School Class 3-20 Graduation

    Drill Instructor School Class 3-20 Graduation

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Graduates from Drill Instructor class 3-20 recite the Drill Instructor pledge after their graduation ceremony on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. June 18, 2020. The mission of Drill Instructor School is to further develop the leadership, command presence, instructional ability, knowledge, and physical condition of the selected noncommissioned officers, staff noncommissioned officers to successfully perform the duties of a drill instructor.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Dana Beesley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 10:46
    Photo ID: 6246068
    VIRIN: 200618-M-XU431-0007
    Resolution: 6365x4385
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Drill Instructor School Class 3-20 Graduation [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Dana Beesley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

