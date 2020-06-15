Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition 2020 [Image 6 of 17]

    21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition 2020

    RP, GERMANY

    06.15.2020

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 21st Theater Sustainment Command qualify on the M4 carbine during the 21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition at Breitenwald Range, June 15, 2020. Six participants took part in the three day competition. Events included weapon qualification, CBRN lane, land navigation and a 12 mile ruck. The winner will represent the 21st STB in the U.S. Army Europe BWC. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.19.2020 10:19
    Location: RP, DE
