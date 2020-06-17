U.S. Army Spc. Iona Galo, human resource specialist with 21st Theater Sustainment Command executes a 12-mile ruck as part of the 21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition at Rhine Ordance Barracks June 17, 2020. Six participants took part in the three day competition. Events included weapon qualification, CBRN lane, land navigation and a 12 mile ruck. The winner will represent the 21st STB in the U.S. Army Europe BWC. (U.S. Army photo by Ismael Ortega)

Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 Location: RP, DE 21st Special Troops Battalion Best Warrior Competition 2020 [Image 17 of 17], by Ismael Ortega