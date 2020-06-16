Championship Banners hang at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Wash., home of the Wenatchee Wild hockey team, on June 16, 2020. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread across the globe, the stadium is being used as a food distorbution center manned by members of the Washington National Guard. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.19.2020 04:06 Photo ID: 6245685 VIRIN: 200616-Z-CH590-0078 Resolution: 5520x3236 Size: 3.6 MB Location: WENATCHEE, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Washington Guardsmen work at the Wenatchee Food Bank [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.