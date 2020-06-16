Championship Banners hang at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Wash., home of the Wenatchee Wild hockey team, on June 16, 2020. As the COVID-19 outbreak has spread across the globe, the stadium is being used as a food distorbution center manned by members of the Washington National Guard. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 04:06
|Photo ID:
|6245685
|VIRIN:
|200616-Z-CH590-0078
|Resolution:
|5520x3236
|Size:
|3.6 MB
|Location:
|WENATCHEE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington Guardsmen work at the Wenatchee Food Bank [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Religious affairs teams offer whole person approach to soldier care in COVID response
LEAVE A COMMENT