Washington Army National Guard 2nd Lt. Will Stryker, moves food into the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee, Wash., June 16, 2020 as part of the COVID-19 response by members of the Washington National Guard supporint food banks around the state. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 04:06
|Photo ID:
|6245683
|VIRIN:
|200616-Z-CH590-0105
|Resolution:
|5382x3588
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|WENATCHEE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington Guardsmen work at the Wenatchee Food Bank [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
