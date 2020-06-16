Washington Guardsmen work at the Wenatchee Food Bank

Washington Army National Guard Chaplain [Capt.] Michael Johnson (right) meets with Soldiers during an afternoon BBQ as they enjoy time together after working at the Wenatchee, Wash., food distribution center, June 16, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

