Washington Army National Guard Chaplain [Capt.] Michael Johnson (right) meets with Soldiers during an afternoon BBQ as they enjoy time together after working at the Wenatchee, Wash., food distribution center, June 16, 2020. Washington Army and Air National Guardsmen are supporting testing sites, food banks and supporting local agencies around the state during the COVID-19 pandemic. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2020 04:06
|Photo ID:
|6245682
|VIRIN:
|200616-Z-CH590-0015
|Resolution:
|5137x3425
|Size:
|3.9 MB
|Location:
|WENATCHEE, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Washington Guardsmen work at the Wenatchee Food Bank [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Religious affairs teams offer whole person approach to soldier care in COVID response
LEAVE A COMMENT