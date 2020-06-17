Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anniversary of the Fitzgerald 2017 collision [Image 1 of 3]

    Anniversary of the Fitzgerald 2017 collision

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Millar 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    200617-N-NK791-1001

    GULF OF MEXICO (June 17, 2020) – Cmdr. Scott Wilbur, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), addresses the crew on the anniversary of the Fitzgerald 2017 collision. Fitzgerald also held a ceremony onboard for the crew and unveiled a new Remembrance Passageway. The collision claimed the life of seven of the destroyer’s crew and injured several others. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt j.g. Joshua R. Brown/ Released)

