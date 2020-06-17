200617-N-NK791-1001
GULF OF MEXICO (June 17, 2020) – Cmdr. Scott Wilbur, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), addresses the crew on the anniversary of the Fitzgerald 2017 collision. Fitzgerald also held a ceremony onboard for the crew and unveiled a new Remembrance Passageway. The collision claimed the life of seven of the destroyer’s crew and injured several others. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt j.g. Joshua R. Brown/ Released)
