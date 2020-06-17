Remembrance Passageway onboard USS Fitzgerald

200617-N-NK791-1003
GULF OF MEXICO (June 17, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) unveils the Remembrance Passageway on the anniversary of the 2017 collision, June 17. Fitzgerald also held a ceremony onboard for the crew. The collision claimed the life of seven of the destroyer’s crew and injured several others. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt j.g. Joshua R. Brown/ Released)
06.17.2020
06.18.2020
|6245456
|200617-N-NK791-1003
|2736x1824
|718.95 KB
|US
|2
|1
|0
