Remembrance Passageway onboard USS Fitzgerald

GULF OF MEXICO (June 17, 2020) – The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) unveils the Remembrance Passageway on the anniversary of the 2017 collision, June 17. Fitzgerald also held a ceremony onboard for the crew. The collision claimed the life of seven of the destroyer’s crew and injured several others. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt j.g. Joshua R. Brown/ Released)

