773d CES and 673d CES/CEF conduct confined-space entry

The 773d Civil Engineer Squadron’s Water and Fuels System Maintenance team conducts a confined-space entry to clean and inspect the interior of two 50,000-gallon fuel tanks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16, 2020. These particular fuel tanks are emptied, cleaned and inspected every five years to remove contaminants.

