The 773d Civil Engineer Squadron’s Water and Fuels System Maintenance team conducts a confined-space entry to clean and inspect the interior of two 50,000-gallon fuel tanks at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16, 2020. These particular fuel tanks are emptied, cleaned and inspected every five years to remove contaminants.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6245448
|VIRIN:
|200616-F-YL679-1621
|Resolution:
|4295x3436
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 773d CES and 673d CES/CEF conduct confined-space entry [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
