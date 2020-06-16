The 673d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight conducts confined-space rescue training with the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron’s Water and Fuels System Maintenance team at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16, 2020. Members of a confined-space entry team need to know how to perform rescue procedures in the event that a team member cannot self-rescue during an emergency situation.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2020 18:56
|Photo ID:
|6245450
|VIRIN:
|200616-F-YL679-1856
|Resolution:
|4767x3814
|Size:
|1.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 773d CES and 673d CES/CEF conduct confined-space entry [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
