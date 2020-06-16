773d CES and 673d CES/CEF conduct confined-space entry

The 673d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight conducts confined-space rescue training with the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron’s Water and Fuels System Maintenance team at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16, 2020. Members of a confined-space entry team need to know how to perform rescue procedures in the event that a team member cannot self-rescue during an emergency situation.

Date Taken: 06.16.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US