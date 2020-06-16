Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    773d CES and 673d CES/CEF conduct confined-space entry [Image 7 of 9]

    773d CES and 673d CES/CEF conduct confined-space entry

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel Colvin 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The 673d Civil Engineer Squadron Fire and Emergency Services Flight conducts confined-space rescue training with the 773d Civil Engineer Squadron’s Water and Fuels System Maintenance team at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 16, 2020. Members of a confined-space entry team need to know how to perform rescue procedures in the event that a team member cannot self-rescue during an emergency situation.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 18:56
    Photo ID: 6245449
    VIRIN: 200616-F-YL679-1798
    Resolution: 3712x5197
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773d CES and 673d CES/CEF conduct confined-space entry [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Samuel Colvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    773d CES
    773d Civil Engineer Squadron
    Fire and Emergency Services Flight
    covid-19
    Water and Fuels System Maintenance team
    673d CES/CEF
    confined-space entry
    confined-space rescue training

