State National Guard Chaplain visits Task Force West

Col. Stephanie Samenus, Commander, Task Force West, 185th Air Refueling Wing introduces Col. Michael Crawford, State Command Chaplain, Iowa Army National Guard to Task Force West during a visit to the Headquarters, call center and the 185th ARW in Sioux City on June 18, 2020. Task Force West has served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by providing manpower, coordination, logistical support, test site support and medical assistance to residents of western Iowa. The National Guard was activated by Governor Kim Reynolds to assist the Iowa Department of Public Health, local emergency managers and civilian agencies.
