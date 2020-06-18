Iowa National Guard Chaplain visits Task Force West

Maj. Neil Daniels, Officer in Charge, Task Force West, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Col. Stephanie Samenus, Commander, Task Force West, 185th Air Refueling Wing, and a member of the call center compete in a game during the State Command Chief Chaplain visit to the task force. Task Force West has served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by providing manpower, coordination, logistical support, test site support and medical assistance to residents of western Iowa. The National Guard was activated by Governor Kim Reynolds to assist the Iowa Department of Public Health, local emergency managers and civilian agencies.

