    Iowa National Guard Chaplain visits Task Force West [Image 6 of 6]

    Iowa National Guard Chaplain visits Task Force West

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Capt. Samuel Otto 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Maj. Neil Daniels, Officer in Charge, Task Force West, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, Col. Stephanie Samenus, Commander, Task Force West, 185th Air Refueling Wing, and a member of the call center compete in a game during the State Command Chief Chaplain visit to the task force. Task Force West has served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by providing manpower, coordination, logistical support, test site support and medical assistance to residents of western Iowa. The National Guard was activated by Governor Kim Reynolds to assist the Iowa Department of Public Health, local emergency managers and civilian agencies.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 16:58
    Photo ID: 6245365
    VIRIN: 200618-Z-OH907-006
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guard Chaplain visits Task Force West [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

