Col. Michael Crawford, State Command Chaplain, Iowa Army National Guard listens to Capt. Joseph Whalen, Engineer Officer, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Regiment as he gives his daily update brief during a visit to Task Force West and the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City on June 18, 2020. Task Force West has served throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by providing manpower, coordination, logistical support, test site support and medical assistance to residents of western Iowa. The National Guard was activated by Governor Kim Reynolds to assist the Iowa Department of Public Health, local emergency managers and civilian agencies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 16:58 Photo ID: 6245361 VIRIN: 200618-Z-OH907-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 6.48 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Iowa National Guard Chaplain visits Task Force West [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.