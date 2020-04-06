Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Housing construction at Fort McCoy [Image 8 of 10]

    Housing construction at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project June 4, 2020, to build seven new military family housing units at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract of $6.6 million was awarded to Relyant Global in May 2019, and the notice to proceed with work was acknowledged in June 2019. A project completion date for the housing should be sometime in summer 2020. The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses. Work includes site preparation work, utilities and pavement construction, and electrical and natural-gas systems installation. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division manages military housing at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 16:31
    Photo ID: 6245335
    VIRIN: 200604-A-OK556-133
    Resolution: 4925x3284
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Housing construction at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy
    Housing construction at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    construction
    Fort McCoy
    housing construction
    military family housing
    South Post Housing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT