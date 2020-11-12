Annual DOD housing survey coming soon; Fort McCoy residents included

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project June 4, 2020, to build seven new military family housing units at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract of $6.6 million was awarded to Relyant Global in May 2019, and the notice to proceed with work was acknowledged in June 2019. A project completion date for the housing should be sometime in summer 2020. The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses. Work includes site preparation work, utilities and pavement construction, and electrical and natural-gas systems installation. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division manages military housing at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

W. Jordan Gillis, assistant secretary of defense for sustainment and the Department of Defense's (DOD) chief housing officer, is inviting DOD housing residents to participate in the department's annual housing satisfaction survey, which is scheduled to launch in December.



Each year, the DOD, working through the military departments, surveys current residents of government-owned, government-leased, or privatized family housing and current residents of privatized unaccompanied housing. The goal is to obtain feedback regarding their living experience.

Survey participation is voluntary, and Gillis encourages residents to share their views about their current housing, resident services and community amenities.



According to Gillis, "Resident feedback is important to help the department improve the quality of housing and customer care available to residents."



A link to the survey will be sent via email to each household. Only one person per address will receive the invitation email. All respondent information will be kept confidential. It will not be linked to the overall feedback results shared with DOD or the results that DOD shares with privatized housing companies or other stakeholders.



The survey results will help inform plans for near-term and future improvements to housing, resident services and community amenities.

Gillis emphasized the importance of getting the perspectives of service members and families so the department can provide them with a better quality of life through improved housing and community services.



Each military service will announce the specific date in December when its survey will launch; each survey will remain open for responses for at least 45 days.



Residents of DOD government-owned, government-leased, or privatized housing should contact their installation's military housing office if they have questions or need technical support, or if their household does not receive an email containing a survey link by Dec. 18.



The Fort McCoy Family Housing Office will send out survey information and links when it receives the information from Installation Management Command.



(Article prepared by Department of Defense.)