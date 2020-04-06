Workers with contractor Relyant Global LLC of Maryville, Tenn., continue work on a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-led project June 4, 2020, to build seven new military family housing units at the South Post Housing area at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract of $6.6 million was awarded to Relyant Global in May 2019, and the notice to proceed with work was acknowledged in June 2019. A project completion date for the housing should be sometime in summer 2020. The construction includes building three four-bedroom and four three-bedroom houses. Work includes site preparation work, utilities and pavement construction, and electrical and natural-gas systems installation. The Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works Housing Division manages military housing at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 16:31 Photo ID: 6245337 VIRIN: 200604-A-OK556-245 Resolution: 5053x3369 Size: 2.94 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Housing construction at Fort McCoy [Image 10 of 10], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.