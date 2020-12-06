Texas Army National Guard Colonel Peter Coldwell, the State Surgeon of the Texas Military Department, sits at his desk at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas, as he prepares to brief concerning the administration of COVID-19 IgG/IgM antibody tests. The Texas Military Department has implemented broad testing of its personnel using the IgG/IgM finger stick tests in order to maximize force health protection, and to ensure that the Department is playing its role in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andrew Ryan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 10:41 Photo ID: 6244838 VIRIN: 200618-Z-IO627-0003 Resolution: 4019x2674 Size: 2.33 MB Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Colonel Peter Coldwell [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.