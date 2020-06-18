Texas Army National Guard Colonel Peter Coldwell, the State Surgeon of the Texas Military Department, demonstrates how to properly administer an IgG/IgM antibody test to screen for COVID-19. The Texas Military Department has implemented broad testing of its personnel using the IgG/IgM finger stick tests in order to maximize force health protection, and to ensure that the Department is playing its role in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andrew Ryan Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2020 Date Posted: 06.18.2020 10:41 Photo ID: 6244836 VIRIN: 200618-Z-IO627-0001 Resolution: 2430x1380 Size: 942.66 KB Location: CAMP MABRY, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Antibody COVID-19 Test [Image 3 of 3], by Charles E. Spirtos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.