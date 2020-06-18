Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test [Image 2 of 3]

    COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test

    CAMP MABRY, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Andrew Smith 

    Texas Military Department

    Texas Army National Guard Colonel Peter Coldwell, the State Surgeon of the Texas Military Department, demonstrates how to properly administer an IgG/IgM antibody test to screen for COVID-19. The Texas Military Department has implemented broad testing of its personnel using the IgG/IgM finger stick tests in order to maximize force health protection, and to ensure that the Department is playing its role in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andrew Ryan Smith)

