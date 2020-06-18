Texas Army National Guard Colonel Peter Coldwell, the State Surgeon of the Texas Military Department, demonstrates how to properly administer an IgG/IgM antibody test to screen for COVID-19. The Texas Military Department has implemented broad testing of its personnel using the IgG/IgM finger stick tests in order to maximize force health protection, and to ensure that the Department is playing its role in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 in Texas. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andrew Ryan Smith)
|06.18.2020
|06.18.2020 10:41
|6244837
|200618-Z-IO627-0002
|2510x1400
|924.73 KB
|CAMP MABRY, TX, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody Test [Image 3 of 3], by Andrew Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
