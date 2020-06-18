New evidence of Russian aircraft active in Libyan airspace

These Russian aircraft are being used to support private military companies (PMCs) sponsored by the Russian government. “We know these fighters were not already in Libya and being repaired,” said Col. Chris Karns, director of public affairs, U.S. Africa Command. “Clearly, they came from Russia. They didn’t come from any other country.” (Date taken = date uploaded to DVIDS)

