    New evidence of Russian aircraft active in Libyan airspace [Image 1 of 2]

    LIBYA

    06.18.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    These Russian aircraft are being used to support private military companies (PMCs) sponsored by the Russian government. A MiG-29 was photographed operating in the vicinity of the city of Sirte, Libya. The Spoon Rest is a Russian-made, mobile early warning radar system, designed to provide tactical support to military activities. Russia uses this system when deployed to a nation in the conduct of tactical combat operations. (Date taken = date uploaded to DVIDS)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.18.2020 06:57
    Photo ID: 6244655
    VIRIN: 200618-Z-ZZ999-0001
    Resolution: 3523x2117
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: LY
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New evidence of Russian aircraft active in Libyan airspace [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Russia
    Libya

