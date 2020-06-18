New evidence of Russian aircraft active in Libyan airspace

These Russian aircraft are being used to support private military companies (PMCs) sponsored by the Russian government. A MiG-29 was photographed operating in the vicinity of the city of Sirte, Libya. The Spoon Rest is a Russian-made, mobile early warning radar system, designed to provide tactical support to military activities. Russia uses this system when deployed to a nation in the conduct of tactical combat operations. (Date taken = date uploaded to DVIDS)

